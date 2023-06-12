Protest

Critics of carbon-dioxide pipelines protested outside an ethanol conference Monday in Omaha via an electronic billboard, as well as a sarcastic fake magazine. 

 Courtesy of Bold Alliance

LINCOLN, Neb. — Attendees at an ethanol conference this week in Omaha are being greeted by an electronic billboard and a sarcastic magazine panning plans for the construction of carbon dioxide pipelines across the Midwest to sequester the greenhouse gas.

Carbon pipelines are risky and largely unregulated, according to Bold Alliance founder and director Jane Kleeb, and will allow “Big Oil” to “keep their grip on our energy portfolio.”

