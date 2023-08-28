Names Released in Union Co. Fatal Crash

ALCESTER — An Alcester woman has been identified as the person that died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash two miles outside Alcester in Union County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2020 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on 302nd Avenue while a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on S.D. Highway 11. The semi did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of S.D. 11 and 302nd Avenue and struck the Equinox as both entered the intersection at 10:44 a.m.
