100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 9, 1921
• Three trainloads of Shriners will pass through Yankton from the Pacific coast, on their way to Des Moines, Saturday morning about 9 o’clock. It is hoped they can be held in Yankton long enough for a parade and a visit to the bridge, but in any event, local Shriners are urged to be down at the train as a welcoming committee.
• Rev. George B. Haskell, of Wagner, has been secured by the local post of the American Legion to deliver an address on the Flag Day program here next Tuesday, it was announced today.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 9, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 9, 1971
• The primary concern of the City Commission in the immediate future should be the improvement of Yankton’s water treatment plant and distribution system, according to Wesley Novotny, who was chosen new Yankton mayor by the City Commission May 10.
• A summer of teaching and a year of study, in France, are ahead for Sister Cynthia Binder of the Mount Marty College faculty. Sister Cynthia will be head instructor in the French language program of the Foreign Study League June 22-Aug. 1, and she has been accepted by New York University’s doctoral program for the study of French literature at the Sorbonne, in Paris, for the next academic year.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 9, 1996
• No paper
