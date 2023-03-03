PIERRE — Dr. Brian Maher, executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR), has announced his resignation effective at the end of his current contract, which runs through June 2023.

“The past few years have been a wonderful complement to a career in education,” said Maher. “Beginning my professional life as first an educator, then a K12 administrator, and now as the Executive Director for South Dakota’s public university system, I feel especially fulfilled.”

