PIERRE — Dr. Brian Maher, executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR), has announced his resignation effective at the end of his current contract, which runs through June 2023.
“The past few years have been a wonderful complement to a career in education,” said Maher. “Beginning my professional life as first an educator, then a K12 administrator, and now as the Executive Director for South Dakota’s public university system, I feel especially fulfilled.”
Entering the Regental System in June 2020, Maher joined BOR during a time of uncertainty and opportunity. During the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 55, which would become the groundwork for an in-depth look into the state’s higher education system. Results from the task force, led by Maher, included prioritized system-wide services, increased viability for University Centers (now known as University of South Dakota/Sioux Falls and Black Hills State University/Rapid City), and more than 30 other initiatives.
Additionally, during a period of double-digit inflation, students saw nearly identical tuition rates year-over-year throughout Maher’s tenure. This trend will potentially continue again this year due to efforts from the Board and legislative support.
Nathan Lukkes will succeed Maher as the next executive director and CEO for the Board of Regents.
