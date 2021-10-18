100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 19, 1921
• Plans for the Armistice Day celebration were progressing, according to the Roy Anderson Post No. 12 American Legion. The day of remembrance included a two-minute moment of silence at noon as requested by President Warren G. Harding, a program at the Hess Theatre, an afternoon football game against Vermillion and ending with a dance where a lucky winner had the chance at a new Ford touring car.
• Yankton High School football coach R. J. Burns felt confident his team would be able to stop the Sioux Falls team in their upcoming game on Friday.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 19, 1946
• The answer for today’s housing needs — a two-bedroom house which goes up in one day — is being presented by Veterans Homes Inc., of Waterloo, Iowa, and on Wednesday of this week this agency erected the first of the houses of this type in South Dakota at 1001 Pearl St. in Yankton.
• Quonsette huts for farm buildings are being introduced in the Gayville territory by Steel Structures, Inc., of Sioux City, Iowa, with estimates being made by Arch Smith, manager. Regular army quonsettes, extensively used since the war for civilian purposes, are favored by farms for their permanence and streamlined storage space.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 19, 1971
• Chief of Police James Simms said he encourages parents and children to attend the annual Moose Halloween party Sunday evening, Oct. 31, at the City Auditorium. It would be better for parents to arrange block parties or attend the Moose party and not have the children go from house to house seeking treats this Halloween, Simms feels. Last year razor blades were found in both an apple and a candy bar given to children as treats at Halloween here, Simms noted.
• Fourth graders of Page School in Boone, Iowa, and their teacher, Mrs. Leland Barstad, the former Elizabeth Perry of Yankton, were thrilled to have Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower pay them a visit on Oct. 11. The former First Lady was in Boone to see her 91-year-old uncle, Joel Carlson.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 19, 1996
• Favorable weather and partnering completed the U.S. Highway 81 reconstruction project six weeks ahead of schedule. The project began in March and reconstructed Highway 81 between 23rd Street and the new entrance of George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences.
• Yankton’s Fox Run Development has become a bit more attractive to developers able to reach the property on a newly reconstructed four-lane highway. The Fox Run commercial area maintains for sale signs on three lots with Highway 81 frontage, and a large lot west of Fox Run Parkway.
