HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) is a program to help people in any walk of life become confident in the influence they have with those around them.
Everyone has influence. Parents have influence over their kids, employers have influence over their employees, committee heads have influence over their committee members, friends have influence over their friends. You even have influence in your local clubs. If you have influence, then you are a leader.
GLS is a two day conference that is coming to Hartington on Aug. 6-7. Organizers have a great team put together who will head this up. GLS is global in that sites are set up to receive the event broadcast live as people all over the world are participating in a single event. The speakers are A1 first class and the interludes are inspiring. Small groups can have watch parties and be part of our site programming.
This is being hosted by Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, and it is open to everyone.
