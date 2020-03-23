Virus: City Plots Next Steps

The commission chambers at RTEC remained nearly empty Monday as the City Commission met digitally for the first time in the face of a growing health crisis. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to create its new normal, the board opted to meet digitally with only City Finance Officer Al Viereck, I.T. director Duane Johnson and Yankton Police Chief John Harris on site at RTEC for both the scheduled work session and regular meeting. Though open to a limited audience, nobody from the public showed up to either meeting while all nine commissioners and a number of city officials held a video conference utilizing GoToMeeting.
Providing some levity to the otherwise serious proceedings, city officials were occasionally joined by their dogs on their respective live meeting feeds.
As the proceedings had been driven to the digital realm by the pandemic, both the work session and meeting centered around where the city stands and the next steps in regard to the pandemic.
On Monday, the City Commission voted 9-0 in favor of establishing a Health Board consisting of City Manager Amy Leon, Dr. Mary Milroy and Mayor Nathan Johnson as voting members.
Commissioner Dave Carda, Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo and Katie Huff, CNP, would serve as backups to members of the Health Board.
Non-voting ex-officios include Dave Mingo, Brad Bies, Commander Jason Foote of the Yankton Police Department and City Attorney Ross Den Herder.
Leon said that the Health Board isn’t able to pass any laws of its own.
“Our job is to talk about health matters affecting the community and make recommendations to (the City Commission),” Leon said. “We can’t pass any laws.”
Following the regular meeting, the Health Board held its first meeting to go over potential business closure recommendations they will bring to a special City Commission meeting slated for noon today (Tuesday). The meeting will follow the same provisions as Monday’s commission meeting.
During the preceding work session, Johnson said, in light of a number of localized closures around the state, the city — among other municipalities in the state — has been placed in an unenviable position.
“Gov. Kristi Noem has told us that, if we are going to make the decision to close any type of business, that is up to local governments to do,” Johnson said. “That responsibility is on our shoulders. That is a big responsibility. It makes people uncomfortable. We’re talking people’s livelihoods, but we’re also talking about people’s health.”
The commissioners then went over ordinance proposals that were to be deliberated by the Health Board for consideration during today’s special meeting.
The ordinance would temporarily prompt businesses that foster large groups of people — restaurants, bars, etc. — to close to dine-in traffic and shut down similar facilities such as gyms and entertainment facilities.
“It’s in keeping with what other cities have done,” Leon said. “Our goal is to flatten that spread.”
Commissioner Amy Miner said that local leadership will need to step up where she’s seen a lack of it elsewhere.
“There is a hunger for leadership,” Miner said. “People are looking to leaders to say, ‘This is what we need to do.’ There’s a lot of mixed messaging happening at the federal level, there’s some mixed messaging happening at the state level and I feel like we are left, as a municipality, to make a decision that’s right for Yankton. I don’t think we can look to anyone. I think we have to look to ourselves and listen to our constituents.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a bid for the reconstruction of Riverside Dr.
• Approved two materials bids and a property purchase.
