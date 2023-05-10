Could Nebraska’s ‘Single Subject Rule’ Trip Up Merger Of Abortion And Anti-Trans Bills?

Emotions flared after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to abortion. Omahans rallied in support of abortion rights at Memorial Park in the wake of the court decision.

 Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A blockbuster pairing of two controversial bills in the waning days of the 2023 state legislative session has state senators and advocates buzzing.

But could a state constitutional requirement that bills contain only a “single subject” trip up the merging of a 12-week ban on abortions into a proposal to ban minors from having gender-affirming surgeries?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.