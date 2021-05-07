At its Monday meeting, the Yankton School Board is expected to consider selection of an architectural firm to conduct a Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) with an emphasis on early childhood education.
Three firms presented qualifications and proposals Tuesday for scope of services to conduct an FCA with an emphasis on early childhood education. Jason Bietz, business manager, will present an overview of the evaluation scoring results from the presentations along with summary of costs associated with each firm’s proposal for services.
Also Monday:
• Ryan Mors, Yankton School District (YSD) activities director, will give an overview of the summer activities protocol and considerations regarding masking;
• Koty Frick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of Yankton, and Savannah Sullivan, teen director BGC Yankton, will present a Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI);
• The school board will consider two calendar options regarding the one snow day used during the 2020-21 school year.
• Kathy Wagner, director of Student Services, and Carey Mitzel, Beadle Elementary School principal, will update the board on students and student achievements.
Monday’s 5 p.m. meeting will be held in the Yankton High School main theater, located at 1801 Summit Street. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. To see the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.