LINCOLN, Neb. — The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for fiscal years 2024 through 2027 is available for public review and comment at: ndot.info.stip, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Copies are available from each of the eight district offices.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a STIP. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.

