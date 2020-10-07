SD Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Clay County CAFO

VERMILLION — Does the Sierra Club have a voice in a proposed Clay County livestock operation under dispute for nearly two years?
The South Dakota Supreme Court will decide whether Travis and Jill Mockler can proceed with plans for a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) or if the Sierra Club was denied its rights to comment on the proposed operation.
As part of its October term, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the case Wednesday at the University of South Dakota. The attorneys addressing the court included Mitchell Peterson for the Sierra Club, Brian Donohoe representing the Mocklers and James Simko for the Clay County Board of Adjustment. All three lawyers are from Sioux Falls.
Travis Mockler chairs the Clay County Commission but has abstained from discussion and voting on the issue at the county level.
The Supreme Court laid out a summary of the facts in the case.
The Mocklers applied for a conditional-use permit in February 2019 to operate their CAFO. The Clay County Planning Commission granted the permit, and the Sierra Club appealed. After multiple hearings, the Clay County Board of Adjustment affirmed the permit decision with additional conditions.
The Clay County Board of Adjustment is made up of members of the Clay County Commission. Mockler sat in the audience when this board held hearings regarding his permit application.
In September 2019, the Sierra Club filed a petition in circuit court seeking a reversal of the decision granting the Mocklers’ permit. The organization alleged its members’ due process rights were violated because the wrong county entity — the Board of Adjustment rather than the County Commission — heard the appeal from the Planning Commission’s decision and because they were not provided a fair and impartial hearing.
The Sierra Club further claimed the board failed to regularly pursue its authority when it approved the permit, and its decision was illegal in light of Clay County’s ordinances governing CAFOs.
The Mocklers filed a motion under state statute to dismiss the Sierra Club’s petition. The couple asserted the club does not have direct standing to seek relief.
The Mocklers argue the Sierra Club is not an aggrieved party and, even if it was, the claim asserted or relief requested requires participation of the individual members. The Clay County Board of Adjustment joined the Mocklers’ argument.
The circuit court granted the Mocklers’ motion to dismiss the Sierra Club’s action. The court concluded the Sierra Club failed to establish a direct or representational standing to appeal under state statute.
SIERRA CLUB SPEAKS
At Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing, Peterson received the first 20 minutes to make his case and answer the justices’ questions.
“This is fundamentally about the right to be heard, the organization’s ability to speak for its members and to advocate for its core mission,” he said.
In order for that to occur, the Sierra Club needs its due process in the courts and elsewhere, Peterson said. In terms of individual rights, the Sierra Club is a non-profit organization that has 194 members in Clay County, he said.
Chief Justice David Gilbertson asked about the number of members who would need to be affected or who even exist in any given county. The chief justice also asked if similar lawsuits could be filed in other counties.
Peterson said the Mocklers’ proposed operation would have an adverse impact on not only the organization as a whole but also on a wide range of members.
“Ultimately, we’re talking about environmental concerns — air pollution, water pollution,” the attorney said. “It doesn’t stay put in the county. It flows and affects a lot of things.”
The Sierra Club voiced objections and concerns when the Clay County Planning Board granted a permit, Peterson said.
By the permit application moving on to the wrong government body, it received a different process with a different level needed for approval, the attorney argued. In addition, the process included hostility, predisposition toward bias and partiality, he said.
The Sierra Club isn’t seeking damages, just arguing on a violation of its rights which makes it an aggrieved party, Peterson added.
Associate Justice Patricia DeVaney questioned whether the Sierra Club’s appeal should have contained more affidavits or other information.
Associate Justice Mark Salter raised questions on whether an aggrieved party needs to live next to the proposed facility’s site.
Peterson said the environmental damage will spread beyond immediate neighbors. If the courts want more information, the Sierra Club hadn’t received such requests but would provide it, he added.
MOCKLERS, CLAY COUNTY RESPOND
In their 20 minutes of arguments, the Mocklers were granted 15 minutes while the Clay County Board of Adjustment received five minutes.
Donohoe argued on behalf of the Mocklers and their two daughters, who were in attendance at Wednesday’s hearing. The attorney described the family farm as located 14 miles north and then west of Vermillion.
The Mocklers raise cattle and are seeking the permit to open a new cattle barn which would contain all of the manure in a deep pit, Donohoe said. In addition, the Mocklers want to diversify by starting a hog operation that would also contain all the manure within the barn.
“They would comply with all the state and federal regulations and would not pollute,” the attorney said.
Donohoe argued the Sierra Club had not shown where it would be aggrieved. In addition, he cited court decisions dating back to territorial days requiring parties to show a standing in the case. The precedents sought to protect counties and other government entities from having all of their decisions taken to court, he added.
In this case, the Sierra Club has not shown its standing or any way in which it was injured, Donohoe said.
DeVaney noted the Sierra Club asserted its individual members, as well as the organization, would be harmed by the proposed livestock operation.
“You need at least one member who is aggrieved to go forward,” Donohoe responded, arguing the Sierra Club hasn’t provided any individual names of injured parties.
As such, the Sierra Club hasn’t established who, if any, of its 194 Clay County members have suffered any concrete, particular harm, Donohoe said. “There is no information on where these people are and where they live,” he said.
The entire Clay County membership may not even agree on the petition and case itself, Donohoe said. “Not all of the Sierra Club members (may be) against CAFOs or even (animal feeding operations),” he said.
The Sierra Club could have provided the names of specific persons who are damaged, not just the organization as a whole, Donohoe said. “They had the opportunity to do that, and they decided to die on that hill,” he added.
In representing the Clay County Board of Adjustment, Simko said the board agreed with the Mocklers’ arguments. In addition, he said the Sierra Club has not met the elements for stating a claim.
SIERRA CLUB REBUTTAL
In making a 10-minute rebuttal, Peterson said the Sierra Club’s demand for due process is enough to give it standing in the case.
“The wrong entity heard this case, where the burden of proof was less, the vote was more favorable and the members were predisposed to bias and ex parte communication,” he said. “As far as burden, it’s harmful to the individual members. They don’t need to live right next to the operation.”
The Mocklers’ proposed operation would adversely affect Sierra Club members by harming the area’s recreation, fishing and other purposes for enjoyment, Peterson argued. Those members and others would be subject to pollution and runoff from the CAFO, he added.
“Ultimately, (Sierra Club) members simply want this to be heard on the merits,” the attorney said. “This case has been going on for a year and a half, and they just want the voices of the members to be heard.”
The Supreme Court will hand down its decision at a later date.
