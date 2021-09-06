MMU Alumni Come Back To Experience School History

With a historic moment in Mount Marty history — the first-ever football game for the school — there was a collection of alumni from across the country who returned to Yankton for the game and to catch up with old classmates and friends.
There had always been talk about the possibility of a football, according to alum Tim Mudd, but there were questions about attendance and whether it would be worth it for the school.
“One of the presidents before Dr. Long, Dr. (Tom) Berry, he and I had a conversation where he said, people are talking about it,” Mudd said Saturday at the first tailgate for Mount Marty. “His assessment was, ‘But if we do it, if the Mount were to start football, who’s going to show up on a Saturday afternoon?’”
The question was answered Saturday when an estimated 3,200 or more people attended the Lancers opener against Dakota Wesleyan.
Alumni like Mudd and Kevin Nelson have traveled back to Mount Marty regularly for other athletic events.
“I always try to get back a few times a year,” Nelson said. “It’s always been for basketball or maybe softball, baseball, but I’m glad to be back.”
Even with some of the talk about a potential football team, some never thought it would be a possibility.
“I never even considered it, with the size of the school,” Nelson said. “At that point, we were happy with what we had, everything was good (but) this just makes what we had even better.”
Alumni view this as a good move for the school to help grow Mount Marty. The Lancer enrollment has gone up since the announcement.
“I think it’s all positive, I don’t think there’s been one move that they’ve made as far as growth,” Mudd said. “I don’t think there’s anything that anybody ever should look back and say, ‘Man, we should have done this differently.’”
There are also Yankton College grads who are supporting the move for the Lancers since Yankton College closed its doors.
“This is amazing, really it’s tremendous to have the crowd that we see here today,” Yankton College alum Ron Bertsch said. “I even brought a pillow, I was going to sit on the metal. But I can’t find a seat, so that’s a good thing.”
Bertsch said this opportunity is breaking in a new era in Yankton.
“I compared (Yankton College closing) to losing a good friend or family member,” Bertsch said. “You don’t like it, but this is a new opportunity for Yankton to get behind Mount Marty. They’re our university, so we are glad for them.”
