100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 2, 1921
• The grave of Jack McCall — early-timer whose story has been receiving considerable attention recently — was just saved yesterday from being plowed as part of a north Yankton corn field. It was saved by J.J. Missen, superintendent of the cemetery, who saw the hanging and the burial and knew the general position of the grave. It is in the northwest corner of the Roman Catholic cemetery grounds — on the west line, and about a rod from the north. The grave faces north and south, at variance with the usual custom of making them east and west.
• The work of tearing down the Volin State Bank building has been in progress for several days and construction work on the new building on the same site has been commenced. When completed, the Volin State Bank will have the classiest looking bank building of any town in these parts.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 2, 1946
• Clarence Fisher called the news office yesterday to call attention to the fact that today is the 57th anniversary of the great prairie fire that swept this section on April 2, 1889. Mr. Fisher, who helped fight the blaze, recalls that it was the worst prairie fire in territory history and that it even crossed the Jim River in its fury.
• A roomful of spectators attending a regular meeting of the Yankton board of city commissioners saw the board thrown into confusion last night when two bids on the city’s proposed new swimming pool and bath house were opened, revealing two estimates which exceeded the city’s bond authorization of $100,000.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 2, 1971
• When Mrs. Melvin (Mildred) Krause, rural Wakonda grandmother, looks in the mirror often while working, it’s not an act of self-indulgence but part of her job. She is a school bus driver and the huge rear view mirror is her Number One Assistant helping her to monitor conditions inside the bus as well as scouting outside traffic. One of five Wakonda bus drivers, Mrs. Krause compared driving a yellow school bus to operating a tractor.
• A large number of Luther League members in Mission Hill heard the rock opera record “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the church Sunday evening. The 80-minute album was discussed at length following its presentation.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 2, 1996
• Maurice Dahmus believes he has found a way to revolutionize the way mathematics is being taught – and he’s ready to share it with the world. Dahmus is in the process of finishing the second volume in his series called “Mathematics Education Issues: Another Side of the Story.” His first book was completed in mid-February. It took him less than two months to write it.
• Early Friday morning 28 Yankton Public School students and seven adults will be flying east for a three day trip to Washington, D.C. Craig Johnson, Beadle Elementary School teacher, will be taking his 20th trip with Yankton students while noting his 27th year of involvement in tour programs.
