PIERRE —The South Dakota Department of Education Special Education Programs (SEP) is seeking broad stakeholder feedback to assist in setting targets for all students with disabilities receiving special education services in a public school district.
Parents of students with disabilities, individuals with disabilities, school district personnel, administrators, advocacy groups, and the general public are encouraged to provide feedback by Nov. 30, 2021, on the department’s State Performance Plan: Stakeholder Input webpage: https://doe.sd.gov/sped/spp-input.aspx.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires each state to develop a State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR) that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement the requirements and purposes of the IDEA and describes how the state will improve its implementation. The SPP/APRs include results indicators that measure child and family outcomes and other indicators that measure compliance with the requirements of the IDEA.
The SPP/APR is a six-year plan that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement the requirements and purposes of IDEA and describes how the state will improve its implementation.
Proposed targets for each of the required results indicators of the SPP are based on historical and projected data. Stakeholders are asked to review information about each indicator and provide feedback via the corresponding “Submit input” links.
Feedback will inform development of the current 2020-2025 SPP/APR.
