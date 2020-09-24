Market at the Meridian is returning Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m.-noon, in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. James Dean will be providing the music for shopping. Produce is abundant, as well as jellies, pickles, and all sorts of baked goods, including kolaches. Home-sewn and homemade items are a big part of the market as are the artistic items brought to you in the form of photographs, hand-painted signs and cards. Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market which is scheduled to be open weekly until Oct. 31.

