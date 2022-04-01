Clay County Commission Rescinds $39M Bond Resolution

VERMILLION — The Clay County Commission decided during a special meeting Thursday to rescind its resolution for a $39.186 bond issue after hearing from individuals that it was destined to fail with voters in the June election.
The commission will likely look at passing a bond issue in the future that would be decided by voters in the November general election. That bond likely would still go toward funding the construction of a new jail and law enforcement center, but it will give local officials more time to explore a variety of options.
Those options range from entering into discussions and a possible partnership with Turner County to make the jail a regional facility rather than a county one, to giving the city more time to plan its financing of its share of the project. Extra time will also allow planners to create an extended public educational campaign to share with voters so that they know why it is vital that the bond issue is approved.
Commissioners Mike Manning, Phyllis Packard and Betty Smith voted in favor of rescinding the bond resolution. Commission Chairman Travis Mockler voted against it.
Steve Waller, the former chairman of the local Jail and Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee, told individuals participating in the meeting that an opinion piece published in the March 25 Plain Talk by its editor has made voter passage of the bond in June unlikely.
“I’ve also now volunteered to facilitate the educational program for this upcoming bond issue and, in the process of doing that, have come to realize that right now, with June, there’s not enough time for education,” he said. “It is a big bond; it has a lot of concern associated with it — people are quite concerned about the dollar amounts.”
“There is a need for a lot of education — to do that between now and June, I think just won’t happen,” Waller said, “and unfortunately, the Plain Talk opinion we had last week really set us back because anyone who looks at the project, all they see is the word ‘jail.’ They don’t see the fact that there’s a police department, they don’t see the fact that there’s going to be a 911 communications center. All they see is jail.”
In the same issue that the column appeared, the Plain Talk featured a front-page story headlined “Voters Will Decide Fate Of $39 Million Bond Issue,” with the subhead “Proposed Project Includes New County Jail And Law Enforcement Center.”
The newspaper reported that Clay County voters would be asked to approve the issuance of the bonds in the upcoming election on June 7.
It continues: “If the bond issue is approved, the new facilities will replace the century-old Clay County Jail, but unlike a bond issue attempted a year ago by the county, this request for funding will not have any effect on the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion.”
“I’m not going to sit here and sugar-coat it; I think November is going to be a challenge to make this succeed,” Waller told commissioners at Thursday’s special meeting, “but we have a chance in November … If we go to a June election, we will lose and I think if you lose a second time, you’re never going to be able to go back for a third time, so I’m asking the commission to consider moving that date from a June to November date.”
He said such a move would likely add to the costs of the project.
Commissioner Betty Smith said it is likely, after discussing the issue with Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise, that the City of Vermillion, which is being asked to contribute approximately $9 million as its share of the new law enforcement center, does not want to borrow to provide that share of dollars.
Smith also asked people involved in the planning of the facility to consider a piece of legislation that failed in the 2022 session of the South Dakota Legislature. It called for $38.3 million to build a corrections facility for women in Rapid City. It would be located on 20 acres and include 208 beds.
“I’m trying to figure out why our costs are as high as they are,” she said. “Now, this bill failed because the Legislature has other ideas about the state’s corrections system, that may very well affect us. I think what the state has worked out — and what the legislators have been discussing — is that they would like more inmates to be incarcerated closer to home, and there are very good reasons for this.”
Smith also noted that the Legislature has agreed to conduct an interim study examining local jails and opportunities for collaboration with state correctional plans.
“Very specifically, they say there may be strategic opportunities for collaboration among the state and counties to efficiently and effectively meet state and local needs,” she said. “They call for strategic partnerships between state and local officials for corrections need and they are saying they are establishing an interim study regarding local correctional needs across the state and opportunities for collaboration within the state’s correctional plan so that efficient and effective solutions among local and state leaders can be realized.”
She said she’s concerned about whether the county is working with the right dollar amounts as it plans the new facility.
In light of uncertainties involving the state’s interim study and the possibility of the state perhaps providing some funds for local correctional facilities that would only be appropriated once state leaders had a better idea of what direction the state correctional system was moving in, she said, “I think we should probably vote to reconsider the entire bond issue and I think get involved in this process. I would very much like to meet with that committee this summer.”
Collier-Wise said the City Council discussed at its last meeting some of the numbers presented to them by the county.
“The sense from the council was really that they felt like we needed more time,” she said, “that looking at an April 23 early voting day was very soon. To be perfectly honest, half of us are up for reelection and have no time or capacity to devote to being part of that education effort.
“There is support for this project among the council, but we really feel like we need more time to be able to answer all of those questions,” the mayor said.
Sheriff Andy Howe suggested that the price differential between the Rapid City project Smith mentioned and Clay County’s proposal may be due to an “economy of numbers involved in the number of housing units with more people in it. It also suggests that the (proposed Rapid City) facility is likely a minimal security facility and is not requiring the security of a jail. I’d like to know more about it.”
After commissioners discussed the likely added cost to the project if a vote was delayed to November, Collier-Wise noted, “I think the important question here is not now versus six months. It’s six months versus never. We have a lot of uncertainty about where things are going to go and what they’re going to cost. I have a great deal of certainty that this is going to fail in June. I have an over 90% certainty that it would fail and, at that point, we have no jail, ever.
Waller said he appreciates the commissioners’ concerns about asking voters to approve a bond issue of a higher amount if the vote is delayed until November.
“I think our chances of succeeding, even with that bigger number, are going to be better in November than this smaller number in June. I really do,” he said. “It’s not going to be an easy battle. It’s going to be a lot of work this summer, a lot of public meetings, a lot of sharing of information, a lot of time being spent by hopefully a larger and larger group of people involved.
“But I just don’t see a path to success for June, I really don’t,” Waller said. “We started off on a very bad foot already. (The Plain Talk) article really set the tone for this whole debate. We need to step back and pull back and reargue and re-present. This is not just a jail, it’s a more complex building but people see it as just a jail.”
