100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 19, 1923
• W. J. Fantle will remodel the building at 108 West Third, occupied by Everybody’s store, for the use of Ben Katz, whose lease on his present store expires April 1, 1924, Mr. Fantle said today. A new and modern front will be installed in the building Mr. Katz is to occupy, and it will be ready about the first of the year.
• The Red Cross Japanese relief fund in Yankton County has grown to $764.18, with $25 from the Elks, $35.50 from Rev. O.V. Smeby’s Danish Lutheran congregation east of Gayville, and $14.50 from the Vangen Lutheran church at Mission Hill.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 19, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 19, 1973
• The theft of four cases of beer from a Burlington Northern railroad car near Second St. and Douglas Avenue between 5 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday was reported to Yankton police Tuesday morning.
• Susan Duffey, daughter of L.M. Duffey of Yankton, has been named a semifinalist in the 1974 National Merit Scholarship Program. As a semifinalist, according to the Yankton High School guidance office, Susan is among the highest scorers in the state among students taking Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Tests and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying tests last October. Her placement establishes her among about the top one half of one per cent on graduating high school seniors in the nation.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 19, 1998
• A double-digit increase in enrollment at Mount Marty’s Yankton campus is a sign that changes at the school are working, a college official said. Fall enrollment numbers show a 13% increase in the number of new freshmen and transfers who enrolled in the Day College, Dean for Academic Affairs Laurie Becvar said Friday.
• The Yankton Bucks needed a strong performance Friday night and Homecoming night at Crane-Youngworth Field seemed to provide the spark in a charged 49-0 domination of Sturgis.
