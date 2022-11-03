PIERRE — Any South Dakota farmer or rancher will tell you that farm life can be demanding and stressful. Symptoms of stress can run high in agriculture, especially during times of unpredictable weather and volatile markets. Additional stressors may include farm and family finances, mental and physical health challenges, family tension and other relationship issues.

Chronic stress can take a toll on a person’s physical and mental health. It can lead to depression, anxiety and even thoughts of suicide. Prolonged stress can lead to impaired thinking.

