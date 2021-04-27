SANTEE, Neb. — A Santee, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for assaulting another person with a baseball bat.
Kevin Campbell, 52, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He received a sentence of 24 months, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, Campbell will serve a three-year term of supervised release. He was also assessed $100.
Campbell is an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Nation.
Senior United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon ordered the sentence. Campbell had been indicted on two counts. He pleaded guilty to the first count, while the second count was dropped, according to court records.
Campbell committed the crime Sept. 14, 2019, on the Santee Sioux reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska, according to a news release.
Campbell approached the victim on the Santee Sioux powwow grounds, hitting the victim in the arm with a baseball bat and fracturing the victim’s arm.
The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton for medical attention.
As part of the sentencing, the court made recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons.
The recommendations included allowing Campbell to participate in the residential drug treatment program or any similar drug treatment program available. Also, the court recommended that he be incarcerated in a federal facility as close as possible to his home in the Yankton area. The court also recommended he receive credit for time served.
Campbell was ordered to cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer. He must also fulfill the standard conditions of the court.
Campbell was remanded to the custody of the United Sates Marshal.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department.
