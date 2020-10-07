BUTTE, Mont. — Schools are on the front line with our critical resource: our communities’ students. This year, educators are not only preparing the next generation for careers and future success, but are working in new ways to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic.
NorthWestern Energy is asking for help to offer a bit of bright cheer to outstanding schools. NorthWestern Energy customers can nominate schools’ staff members to receive their favorite treat from a local business. Tell us why you think this school could use a Bright Surprise and what local business — such as a coffee shop, bakery or restaurant — would be just the place to supply the treat.
NorthWestern Energy will deliver a Bright Surprise to selected schools, along with safety messages and energy career information for students.
“(This has been) a year of challenges for all of us and this is a chance for NorthWestern Energy to say thank you and bring a smile to some of the dedicated educators in our communities,” said NorthWestern Energy Director of Community Connections Rick Edwards. “We want your help to let our schools’ staff know they are appreciated.”
Nominate a school you would like to receive a Bright Surprise at NorthWesternEnergy.com/BrightSurprise. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 25 but don’t wait. Delivery of Bright Surprises began Oct. 1.
For more information, email NorthWestern Energy Coordinator Marketing & Events Josh Peck at josh.peck@northwestern.com.
