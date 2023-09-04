The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship provides a $2,500 award to outstanding high school senior women who wish to pursue post-secondary education.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has awarded more than $14.9 million to 6,108 high school senior women in the United States and Canada through their STAR Scholarship in just 12 years.

