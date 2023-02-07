There are three days left to place an order in this year’s Heartland Humane Society (HHS) “Cupcake Fundraiser.”
The cupcake variety pack will include one turtle, one strawberry and cream, one classic white and one red velvet Oreo cupcake. “Pupcakes” are also available for your favorite pooch.
Proceeds go to support animal-rescue efforts in the Yankton area including distemper vaccines for shelter pets for the entire year.
Special delivery options are available for schools, businesses and homes in Yankton and Vermillion. orders can also be picked up at HHS, located at 3400 East Highway 50, on Valentine’s Day.
There are three ways to order:
3. Order by phone by calling HHS at 605-664-4244.
Cupcakes will be baked by Rachel Dziowgo of D’s Sweet Treatz in Yankton.
