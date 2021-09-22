100 Years Ago
Friday, September 23, 1921
• At a meeting of the Mission Hill town board held on Tuesday evening, the contract for the construction of the proposed fire house was let to Peter Totland. The building will be 20 by 26 feet in dimensions, one story high, and will serve not only to house the fire equipment and chemical wagon, but will be a meeting place for the town board and a polling place.
• Children of the primary and intermediate grades of the school enjoyed a wienie roast and picnic at Lincoln Park after school Thursday afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 23, 1946
• The first day of autumn was ushered in appropriately this morning, with the day dawning clear and cool. The temperature fell to 39 degrees last night. A beautiful display of Northern lights appeared in the skies last evening after the clouds cleared away.
• The city fire department was called out early Sunday morning for the first time in almost a month. The call came from Eugene Biesman, who lives east of Yankton on Highway 50, and who found his car burning at 2:45 a.m. Defective wiring was given as the cause of the fire.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 23, 1971
• Hillcrest Golf and Country Club will host State Men’s golf tournaments in 1973 and 1974, it was announced today by a representative of the South Dakota Golf Association, Laddie Cimpl, of Yankton.
• Huff, puff and away – the 15th annual Northeast Nebraska Threshers Reunion is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, at the Bill Mayberry farm 11 miles east of Niobrara on Highway 12. Each fall Mayberry and other collectors of old steam farm equipment, threshing machines and other farm implements, bring their collections for a two-day revival of a long-past era in Midwestern history.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 23, 1996
• Four years ago today, the body of Tammy Haas was discovered in a ditch near Lakeview Golf Course in Cedar County. On Wednesday the trial begins against the person accused of causing her death. Jury selection will start at 9 a.m. in Cedar County District Court as the Eric D. Stukel trial begins, the day after Stukel’s 22nd birthday.
• Chuck Lane, Yankton, won the 1996 Minnesota State American Drug-Free Powerlifting Association bench press championship. Lane, entered in the 220-pound class, posted a 410-pound lift for the title.
