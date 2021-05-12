Are you feeling stressed out and in need of some self-care? The Yankton Community Library is offering Bath Bomb Take & Make kits for teens and adults, grade 6 and up.
This Take & Make kit includes everything you need to make a bath bomb. The bath bombs are created with baking soda, Epsom salts, citric acid, corn starch, almond oil and essential oil. When you are finished making your creation, you can drop them in a hot bath and watch them fizz. Enjoy a soothing bath and feel refreshed.
Kits are available for pickup on May 14. An instructional video will be posted on May 21. Supplies are limited.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
