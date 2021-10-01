Victims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal Crash

PARKSTON — A Platte woman has been identified as the person who died last Sunday in a two-vehicle crash east of Parkston.
Preliminary information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 about 13 miles east of Parkston when the driver failed to follow a roadway curve and the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane at about 4:05 p.m. It collided with an eastbound 2007 Ford Mustang.
Terri Gunderson, the 51-year-old passenger in the Mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 59-year-old Ronald Hoeltzner Sr. of Platte, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Parkston hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.
Morgan Edelman, 19, of Menno was the female driver of the Chevrolet. She suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Parkston hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.