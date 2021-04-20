• Chad Shipps, 37, Volin, was arrested Monday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Nathan Murphee, 34, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold and a warrant for failure to appear.
• Christian Goss-Griffin, 22, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Michael Piper, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
