The Yankton School District Summer Food Program will be distributing seven days of meals on Thursday, July 1, as there will be no distribution on July 5.
Free Grab-N-Go Meals will be distributed from the back parking lot of Yankton High School from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
