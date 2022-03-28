100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 29, 1922
• Reports from farmers living along the Jim River were of a continued rise in that stream, some damage already done and more threatened if the rise continues. Charles Torgerson, living on the bottom near the Meridian Highway, reported the water encroaching upon some of his farm buildings and still rising at noon today. It had come up about two inches in the last two hours.
• The vote on sheriff was so close that, with two precincts still missing late in the evening, it was unsafe to predict the winner, though Patrick Lane, independent candidate, had a lead of 122 and with only small votes to come in from the two missing precincts it seemed likely that he would be able to nose out a victory over Rev. R.D. Dexheimer. With the township of Jamesville and Odessa missing, Lane had 1492 votes and Dexheimer had 1370. Prospects were that Lane’s majority might be slightly increased.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 29, 1947
• A picture of an egg within an egg which appeared in Friday’s Press and Dakotan was of particular interest to Dr. M.A. Stewart of Yankton who reported that sixty years ago, on his home farm near Flint, Michigan, he found the same phenomena while hunting Easter eggs around the barn one day. A large chicken egg, about the size of a goose egg, was found to contain another complete egg, shell and all, just like the one discovered this week by Mrs. Ellen Vaugn of east Yankton.
• Work on the new highway and railroad spur from Lake Andes to Pickstown is progressing. Caterpillars, bulldozers and trucks and machinery of all sizes and shapes continue to arrive at Lake Andes. It has been stated that the equivalent of a four-lane highway will be constructed.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 29, 1972
• The Marne Creek cleanup by city forces has been underway since Monday, March 20. They picked up over 20 truckloads of trash up to Tuesday, including dead tree limbs, tires, cans, refrigerators, car bodies, stoves, etc.
• Zimmerman Motors reported to Yankton police at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that nearly all the light bulbs at the car lot, some 100 of them, had been screwed up. None of the bulbs were even broken.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 29, 1997
• An international festival is on its way to Yankton. The festival will feature performers from around the world with traditional costumes and contemporary music and dance. It’s the world premiere tour of “The Festival,” Up With People’s newest blockbuster musical production.
• Mount Marty’s women’s basketball picture keeps getting brighter. Lancers head coach Chuck Iverson has announced the signing of Elk Point-Jefferson standout Emily Fletcher, becoming the fourth All-State caliber player to join Mount Marty for the 1997-98 season.
