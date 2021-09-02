VERMILLION — University of South Dakota alumni Bruce Long Fox and former Sen. Larry Pressler will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame class of 2020.
Long Fox, ’81, ’83, is being recognized for his contributions to education in South Dakota. As the executive director of Rapid City-based Rural America Initiatives (RAI), he has developed and managed educational programs that have impacted the lives of approximately 9,000 at-risk Native American children, from newborn through high school. Long Fox accomplishes this through educational programming that is grounded in the traditional Lakota values of respect, compassion, honesty, generosity, humility, wisdom and a relationship with a higher power.
Pressler, ’64, is being honored for his contributions to politics in South Dakota. After two combat tours in Vietnam, Pressler ran for Congress in 1974. He was the principal author of the epochal Telecommunications Act of 1996 which broadened internet capabilities in South Dakota. His willingness to champion new ideas is an inspiration to all South Dakotans.
The South Dakota Hall of Fame was established in 1974 to recognize and honor those individuals championing a culture of excellence for all of South Dakota.
The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 11 in Chamberlain/Oacoma. Learn more at www.sdhalloffame.org/2020-honors-ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.