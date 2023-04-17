Molly Radigan and Carly Heard, both of Vermillion, have placed 5,304 and 16,634 overall, respectively, in Monday’s running of the 2023 Boston Marathon. Radigan and Heard joined nearly 30,000 people who ran the 26.2-mile marathon course.
Radigan placed 450th among women running the course, while Heard placed 6,040th. Radigan’s time at the halfway point was 1:30:43. Heard’s time at the half was 1:48:58.
Radigan’s finish net time was 3:05:19 and her finish gun time was 3:09:06.
Heard’s finish net time was 3:50:17 and her finish gun time was 3:52:28.
A runner’s net time is the time from when she/he personally crosses the starting line to when she/he crosses the finish. A runner’s gun time is the time on the official race clock from the moment the race started (when the gun went off) to when she/he crossed over the finish line.
