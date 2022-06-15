SIOUX FALLS — A state prison inmate who escaped from the Yankton Community Work Center earlier this month is back in custody.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Randall Heffner turned himself in to the Minnehaha County Jail Wednesday, June 15.
Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work release jobsite in Yankton June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the work center.
He is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third-offense from Minnehaha County.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
