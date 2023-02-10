Local Law Enforcement Assess The Growing Fentanyl Threat

Drug issues are nothing new in the city and county of Yankton.
But concern is growing as fentanyl becomes more prominent in the region.
The Press & Dakotan recently spoke with the Yankton Chief of Police Jason Foote and Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey about what local agencies have been seeing and how they are fighting the latest drug crisis.
Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid which is classified as a Schedule II drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration — has legitimate uses in medicine.
But Foote said that the substance has been making its way into the illegal drug market.
“Fentanyl is close to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” he said. “For those who use/abuse opioids and other drugs, this would mean a smaller dosage amount of fentanyl is needed to produce the same pain relief/blocking effects as heroin or morphine. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl, can come in various forms such as powder, liquid or pill and is mainly produced in clandestine labs in Mexico and China.”
He added that fentanyl is increasingly finding itself paired with more well-known drugs.
“Fentanyl’s addictive properties have contributed to it becoming such a major issue in the U.S. A lot of times, fentanyl (IMF) is being cut or added to other drugs, such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and other prescription opioid pills, with the purpose of increasing the potency of those drugs.
“To make things harder in identifying what substances are or would contain fentanyl, illicitly manufactured fentanyl in powder form looks like many other common street drugs. When fentanyl is mixed or laced with these other drugs, it poses a greater risk for overdose, as most times users are unaware that fentanyl has been added. In addition, fentanyl-laced drugs are often times mixed with no true consistency on the amount of fentanyl being added or cut with these other drugs by dealers or producers.”
CHANGING TIMES
Foote said a major factor in the exploding popularity of fentanyl has been greater access to technology.
“The availability to purchase on the dark web is one of the differences; the other is how lethal the drug is,” he said. “It only takes a small amount to kill most (people). The lethal potential is not only dangerous for users and their families, it is also dangerous for first responders who might come into contact with it without knowing what the substance is.”
Crissey said fentanyl — and opioids in general — have led local departments to begin deploying a potent new tool.
“Since being a law enforcement officer for the past 13 years, I’ve noticed officers being trained on how to use ‘Narcan’ nasal spray in the field,” he said. “Six years ago, this was unheard of, but now every officer tries to carry Narcan on their person to either help a person who has overdosed or have it just in case an officer gets exposed to the drug. When I started working for the YPD, I saw numerous times that Narcan spray was deployed in the field on people who were suspected to have overdosed. Sadly, this isn’t uncommon anymore and has become the norm.”
Given the nature of fentanyl, it presents a danger not only to the user but also to those officers and other first responders tending to a situation.
“Fentanyl remains to be dangerous for the simple fact it is known to be odorless, tasteless and can sometimes be too small to see,” Crissey said. “The size of two small grain salt sizes is enough to contribute to someone overdosing.”
LOCAL IMPACTS
Countywide, Foote said first responders have seen a rise in cases over the last few years.
“According to ODMap.org that started tracking overdoses for South Dakota in July 2021, there were 19 overdoses reported with seven naloxone administered; in 2022 there were 46 suspected overdoses with 22 naloxone administered; and in 2023, there have been five suspected overdoses with one naloxone administered,” he said. “These overdoses could be caused by other drugs, but the indication that naloxone was administered could show a better picture if an opiate/fentanyl was suspected.”
He added that it’s difficult to say with 100% certainty if all of these cases were tied to fentanyl.
“It is hard to determine an exact number of cases in which fentanyl could have been involved or a factor due to the small amounts needed for its effects and the mixing/cutting with other illegal substances like methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills,” he said. “Cases that involve substances such as methamphetamine could actually contain fentanyl without officers knowing — that is, until the results from the State Health Lab come back indicating that the substance contained fentanyl.”
FIGHTING THE THREAT
Crissey said that the Yankton area’s law enforcement entities will continue to partner together to fight fentanyl.
“Drugs will never be eliminated, but the best we can do is educate the public and take proper measures to tackle the distributors or drug dealers head on,” he said. “Getting to the source is a goal of mine and Chief Foote. We will work together with surrounding agencies such as the Division of Criminal Investigation to better the safety of the communities in Yankton County. Currently, the Yankton Police Department has a K-9 program and it has been very successful for our law enforcement agencies. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into our own K-9 program and will work with the YPD to make the county a safer place.”
Foote said all first responder agencies have been evolving to deal with fentanyl.
“Federal, state and local departments are aware of the risks its employees face with potential exposures to fentanyl and other dangerous drugs,” he said. “Agencies have policies and procedures in place on how to handle, package for evidence, and field-test substances believed to be illegal, such as fentanyl. It is common practice now for many law enforcement officers and EMT/EMS personnel to carry Narcan and have it readily available while on duty. Agencies have also implemented departmental trainings on fentanyl and the dangers to accidental exposure.”
Crissey said there’s also an important step the public can take.
“When it comes to an unknown drug substance that you’re not sure of, call law enforcement,” he said. “Do not assume it’s safe to touch. If it’s a dangerous drug, it’s more than likely law enforcement has already been educated on it or knows what can be done to ensure you don’t put yourself into any danger. Also, educate yourself on fentanyl so you know what the signs or symptoms look like when you encounter a possible overdose. People don’t have much time and your quick actions could save a life.”
Foote added that it’s also important to know what to do in case of a potential overdose.
“In cases of finding someone you believe is experiencing an overdose or you are experiencing an overdose, remain calm, immediately call 911 and report your suspicions of possible overdose to the dispatcher with as much information about you or the individual’s signs/appearance,” he said. “Do not touch anything near the person as it could lead to an exposure for you.”
He said overdose symptoms or signs include: unresponsiveness, constricted (pinpoint) pupils, severe respiratory depression (shallow/slow breathing), cold and clammy skin, gray/blue pale skin color and blue/purple lips or nails.
———
Anyone who has information regarding fentanyl or other illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.
