GAYVILLE — Gayville Hall presents “A Celebration of Gospel Music” on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at Gayviile Hall. The concert is the first in a series of Sunday concerts that will run at the hall during the fall and winter months.
This Sunday’s concert stars singer and guitarist Matt Kiger of Irene with the Finck family gospel band of rural Yankton. The grouping includes Finck brothers Jared (on dobro) and Joshua (on bass) along with 12-year-old Bryant on mandolin and 16-year-old Priscilla on fiddle.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and includes a short intermission.
Gayville Hall is located at 502 Washington Street in Gayville. Call (605) 267-2859 to make a reservation. The box office will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.