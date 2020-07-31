OMAHA, Neb. — The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) will host the third annual Nebraska Nonprofit Conference virtually this year, which connects hundreds of nonprofit thought leaders, professionals, board members and volunteers for a week full of webinars and virtual networking Aug. 3-7.
The conference, to be held on Zoom, will explore trends, best practices and issues affecting Nebraska’s nonprofit sector, which includes the significant and evolving impact of COVID-19.
“Demand for nonprofit resources is greater than ever due to these uncertain times, and many of the region’s nonprofit organizations have been affected by the pandemic, as well. The dedication nonprofits have to the communities they serve makes a big impact in Nebraska, and we want to ensure they can continue their important work into the future,” NAM President and CEO Anne Hindery said.
The keynote speaker of this year’s conference is Steven Zimmerman, CPA, MBA. Zimmerman will help attendees navigate the professional sphere during the pandemic with presentations on managing uncertainty during a crisis and holding impact and finances together when strategic decisions are made. Zimmerman is the principal of Spectrum Nonprofit Services, where he provides training and consulting in the areas of finance and strategy for community-based organizations, foundations and government agencies throughout the country.
Due to the pandemic, attendees can gain knowledge from the safety of their own home on a wide range of topics that include diversity, equity, inclusion and fundraising. Registration is available at www.nonprofitam.org/events/.
The Nebraska Nonprofit Conference is hosted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands in partnership with the Hamilton Community Foundation, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, DA Davidson and the Harry A. Koch Company.
