100 Years Ago
Friday, March 3, 1922
• Preparation for the break-up of the river is still going forward at the Meridian Highway bridge site. Timber on the tramway was being salvaged today and hauled across to the South Dakota shore out of harm’s way, a team of horses being used to drag the heavy beams on the ice. Tomorrow the mule derrick and its hoisting engine will be brought across to this shore also, by sliding it on the ice while the latter is still solid.
• There was a very good crowd of buyers on hand at the Fred Draile sale of Poland China hogs yesterday, at his farm east of the city, and bidding was fairly brisk. Sixty-eight head of animals were sold, bringing an average of $52 per head.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 3, 1947
• The dam and lake as requested of the state game, fish and parks commission north of Vermillion is still in the process of soundings and surveys, according to a letter written by Elmer Peterson, director of the state department of game, fish and parks.
• Story Hour at the city library tomorrow after school will feature the following children’s stories told by Miss Caroline Orvis: “Sleeping Beauty”, “The Story of Tip-Top”, and “The Sheep and the Pig Who Made a Home.”
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 3, 1972
• Jim Burt, KELO sportscaster, was awarded an honorary letter for USD because of his many years as the “Voice of the Coyotes.” Press and Dakotan Sports Editor Hod Nielsen presented the award to Burt during halftime of the Mankato-USD basketball game last night.
• There were 51,058 visitors at Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake during February, as compared with 42,902 during February a year ago, according to estimates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 3, 1997
• A candle in Sister Teresa Schuster’s room caused Thursday evening’s fire which claimed her life and caused extensive damage to Sacred Heart Monastery, according to Yankton Fire Chief Tom Slowey. The candle apparently started curtains on fire, Slowey said.
• George Herrold has been honored for 35 years of service to the Lake Andes fire department, the most time of anyone in the unit. Herrold served as fire chief for about four years and plans to remain with the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.