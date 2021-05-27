The Wednesday Drive and Diners Car Club is hosting its annual Memorial Day Car Show and Campground Cruise on Sunday May 30. The car show begins at 5 p.m. at the Pierson Ranch Campground’s north parking lot.
The campground cruise will follow at 7 p.m. During the cruise, American flags are encouraged.
For additional information, contact Alex Becker at 660-5201 or Gary Becker at 665-1857.
