• Chauncieya Watkins-Caldwell, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Theodore Thornton Sr., 50, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for violation of a conditional bond (no contact in a domestic arrest), aggravated assault (domestic) and on a warrant for simple assault (domestic).
• James Anderson, 47, Lincoln, Neb., was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jacob Miner, 23, Pierre, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Ronnie Sexton, 46, Dumont, Minn., was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Charles Wry Jr., 32, Scotland, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Stephen Chevalier, 62, Palestine, Texas, was arrested Friday on two unspecified warrants.
• Daniel Day, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and disorderly conduct.
