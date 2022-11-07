Everyone beginning to make holiday food preparations is invited to a special Gourmet Cupboard Tasting Event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall (fully accessible) of the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Fifth and Walnut, Yankton.
Pat Hanes of Gourmet Cupboard will be hosting an opportunity to sample her packaged mixes, including soups, snacks, seasonings, breads, and beverages. Orders can be taken that evening or made online. Deadline is Nov. 30.
