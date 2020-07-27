100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 28, 1920
• Probably half the people and two-thirds of the cars in Yankton went to the hospital last evening. They were there for the opening to the public of the new ambulance garage. With the purchase of the county Red Cross ambulance it was necessary to provide shelter for it near the hospital, and a brick addition was made on the east end of the power plant there for the housing of the car.
• The water has receded from the Broadway road north where it was across the road at the Jim river bridge. The road is now passible but travelers report that the surfacing has been washed away and it is rough and full of chuck holes, while at one end of the bridge the grade has been washed so that if it begins caving it may be very dangerous.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 28, 1945
• An added feature of Midwest Farmer Day here September 3 will be the appearance of Ted Weems and his well-known dance band, announcement being made today by radio station WNAX that a contract with him had just been signed. They will play for a dance in the city hall auditorium that evening following a program at the Yankton stadium.
• Seventeen inductees left Yankton yesterday afternoon for service in the armed forces, going from here to Fort Snelling, from where they will be assigned to training stations over the country.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 28, 1970
• The Yankton Memorial Park swimming pool will close Friday at 3:00 p.m. to permit pool personnel to get ready for the Lewis and Clark Swim Meet to be held here Saturday and Sunday, it is announced by John Weiger, pool manager.
• The Yankton American League All-Stars went to the semi-final round of the 53-team Sioux Falls Invitational Tournament before losing an extra-inning game to the eventual and undefeated champions, the UCT team from Sioux Falls.
25 Years Ago
Friday, July 28, 1995
• The 3M Foundation, St. Paul, Minn., has awarded $25,000 to Mount Marty College to support its Flandreau Education Initiative for the 1995-96 school year. Mount Marty received an identical 3M Foundation grand last year.
• This weekend we are excited to be hosting the ninth annual Dakota Archery Whitetail Classic on Sunday, July 30, at the Gavins Point archery range. All archers are encouraged to come out and test their skills in this fun competition. There are several age brackets that range from youth, cubbies, young adults and adults.
