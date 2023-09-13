PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded funding for fifty local bridge projects totaling approximately $74.3 million at their regularly scheduled meeting in Pierre on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“Safe and efficient access to destinations such as schools, hospitals, farms and ranchlands are critical to our way of life in South Dakota,” said Secretary Joel Jundt. “With over 80,000 miles of roadway and 5,700 bridges across our state, sound and timely investments like those made by the South Dakota Transportation Commission this week ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive today and into the future.”

