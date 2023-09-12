WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from high school seniors who are looking to attend a U.S. service academy after graduation.
Applications for the 2024-2025 freshman class (Class of 2028) are due by Oct. 1, 2023. Nominations are available for the following institutions: the United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and United States Merchant Marine Academy. Those interested in learning about the academy application process can reach out to Rounds’ Sioux Falls office at (605) 336-0486 or Academy_Nominations@rounds.senate.gov.
