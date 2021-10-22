CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 2-8, 2021
Yosmey MartinezCosta, 1307 W. 8th St., Apt. 13, Yankton; Operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Benjamin M. Skroch, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $272.50.
Adam Uken, 1405 Meadow View Road, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $78.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days.
Troy Glaze, Pierre; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $1,705.43; Penitentiary sentence of 1 year with 9 months suspended, credit of 9 days; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Michael Brister, 609 Capital St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Misprison of felony; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Alteration or forging of vehicle registration card/device; Recharged by information.
Zavier Isaiah Paul Read, Yankton; Possession of marijuana of more than 2 ounces less than one-half pound; $926.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation for 3 years; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug-free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribution or possession with intent to distribute more than 1 ounce but less than one-half pound of marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Drug-free zones created; Recharged by information; Possession of marijuana of more than 2 ounces but less than one-half pound; Recharged by information; Distribution or possession with intent to distribute more than 1 ounce but less than one-half pound of marijuana; Recharged by information.
Joshua P. Orr, Volin; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tyson Gallant, Newman Grove, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $268.50.
Kendall Thomas, 513 Broadway Ave., Apt. 3, Yankton; Driving under the influence – third offense; $2,266.46; License revoked for 2 years; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation for 4 years; Driving under the influence – first offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – third offense; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexander Paul Wold, 1504 Jo Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leroy Michael B. Wilch, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Moges Geremichael, Houston, Texas; Overweight on axle; $226.50.
Larry Louis Dykes, Saint Edward, Neb.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Alfonzo Johnson, 2210 Green St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Violation of protection order; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information.
Gabrielle Ann Jeffords, 707 E. 17th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Daniel Ray Sparks, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Keith D. Sudbeck, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Larry Olson, 1410 Bridgeview Circle, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Salvador Garcia Deanda, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dennis Allen Gebel, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
William Nicolas Arnold, Creighton, Neb.; Boat – reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Thomas Olson, Tabor; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Taylor James Winegar, Watertown; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with a credit of 48 days; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Jesse Ray Rains, 105 Janes Way, Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Mohamad Altahan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; Overweight on axle; $187.50.
Moses J. Waggoner, 113 Wayne St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm – 4th offense; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and a credit of 59 days; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm – 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm – 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by complaint; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint.
Tyler Gerving, 300 W. Sixth St., Yankton; Driving under the influence – 3rd offense; $916.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation for 4 years; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Alicia Jaoquina Orozco, Wagner; Forgery; $1,118.25; Jail sentence of 60 days; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more than $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Amy M. Mickelson, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Hannah Nicole Eckhoff, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Roger Craig Neth, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Karly Jo Hart, Creighton, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume , possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by a minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Allen Leclaire, Springfield; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 6 months suspended; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Drew C. Kallhoff, Papillion; Paddlefish regulations; $172.50.
