Authorities Assess Pickstown Fire Damage

PICKSTOWN — Authorities are assessing the damage from a July 3 blaze near Pickstown that forced the evacuation of visitors during the holiday weekend.
“It pretty well destroyed everything in a 150-acre area,” Lake Andes fire chief Rod Bergin told the Press & Dakotan.
Lake Andes is located about six miles north of Pickstown, which was built near Fort Randall Dam and is a popular recreation spot on Lake Francis Case and the Missouri River.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks owns and operates the area affected by the blaze, Bergin said. He accompanied state officials last week for a follow-up inspection of the fire scene.
A GF&P spokesman didn’t respond immediately Tuesday afternoon to an email seeking further comment. However, Bergin said he believes the fire started accidentally. He declined to speculate on the cause of the fire.
The officials on scene were conducting more of an on-site inspection and damage assessment, Bergin added.
“The investigators said they weren’t here to point fingers,” the fire chief said. “They have to fill out a report and send it in.”
Bergin said his department was called to the fire around 2 p.m. that day (Saturday) behind Donlin Marine and Abby’s in Pickstown. His firefighters soon knew they would need assistance, he said.
The fire was rapidly moving north and east toward St. Francis swim beach and a few residential homes that were all evacuated. The Ravinia, Wagner, Dante, Armour and Geddes fire departments, along with Lakeview Colony, also responded to the scene.
“The wind was blowing pretty good at the time. Our biggest concern at the time was when it took off it and went to the swimming beach,” Bergin said. “We tried to evacuate it, but after we got the first group out, they had to lock down when there was more fire in the area. We had 83 people who were stuck at the swimming beach until we could start evacuating again.”
All departments left the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday but were called back to the scene twice throughout the night and in the morning.
“We got home around 10:30 p.m. and got called back around midnight. I went back out around 6 a.m. to check it out,” Bergin said. “We had somebody there all day Sunday (July 4) checking out the hot spots. More people were calling in (with fire reports).”
Bergin continued monitored the fire scene throughout last week for any smoldering or remaining problem areas.
The firefighting and monitoring effort benefited from timely rains, Bergin said.
“Once the rains came, that took care of it,” he said. “We got some good rain, something like 1.30 inches.”
The affected area contained a great deal of dry vegetation, such as grass and cedar grove trees, Bergin said. Because of nearby hot spots, the North Point campground was evacuated overnight. The campers could get a refund or return after officials finished their drive around the area and concluded the conditions were safe, he added.
On its Facebook page, the Lake Andes Fire Department recognized the many parties who assisted with the fire in a number of ways. Those first responders included law enforcement and others who helped block traffic, haul supplies and bring food and water to the firefights.
GF&P re-opened the area the following morning after a drone inspection, Bergin said. Camping and other recreation has resumed.
At the time, the St. Francis fire also affected electric service not only to the immediate area but also reports of outages in neighboring Bon Homme County. East River Electric provided updates on its Facebook page.
East River Electric personnel at the White Swan Substation near Pickstown were monitoring the fire. The blaze didn’t impact the substation, but it did impact a high-voltage transmission line that feeds power to the substation. The situation caused a power outage impacting homes and businesses in the area.
East River Electric restored power to some customers quickly but had some areas without power for a time. Crews patrolled the area to check for any other impacts from the fire.
Power was restored to the White Swan substation near Pickstown after the fire knocked out power to parts of the area.
“A number of substations were impacted by outages after the fire started, ranging from just momentary outages to just over 2 ½ hours,” the Facebook post said. “Crews were monitoring the fire through the afternoon and we were able to re-energize the substation at around 5:20 p.m. Thanks to all of the firefighters and first responders on the scene working to control the fire.”
During the firefighting effort, the Randall Community Water District allowed use of its side-by- side vehicle and drone. The fire scene was monitored closely for several days.
An influx of recreationists soon returned to the site, which has remained popular all spring and summer, Bergin said.
“The campgrounds were full,” he said. “It’s been hard to get a reservation.”
Bergin didn’t know of any plans for restoring the burned area, but he anticipated the site would remain visibly charred for some time. He has turned his sights to the rest of the season, with the region sustaining drought conditions.
“The rain really helped green things up. We got over an inch of rain, and it was a tremendous help. It takes care of things for now,” he said.
“But we’re still dry. If it gets really hot and windy with no rain, we’ll be back to this condition in two, three or four weeks.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.