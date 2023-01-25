LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education is seeking public feedback as part of the search for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education.
Matthew Blomstedt resigned from the position Jan. 3. He served as the commissioner of Education for nine years. The State Board designated Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison to fulfill the duties of the commissioner until the next commissioner is hired.
The commissioner is chosen by the elected Board of Education. As part of the process, the State Board of Education chose McPherson & Jacobson, LLC. to perform a nationwide search to find a pool of candidates for the position. The State Board is responsible for choosing the next Commissioner of Education.
Anyone interested in providing feedback is invited to complete a brief online survey found on the homepage of Nebraska Department of Education website at education.ne.gov. All survey responses must be submitted by Jan. 31.
