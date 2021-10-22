PIERRE — The Marijuana Interim Study Committee will hold their second meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Marijuana Interim Study Committee, chaired by Sen. Bryan Breitling (R-Miller) with vice chair Representative Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), will review and discuss draft legislation. The agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220958.pdf.
Public testimony will be taken at the call of the chair. Those wishing to testify remotely must register by noon Oct. 26 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
