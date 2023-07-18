LINCOLN, Neb. — Private, club-style and for-profit Nebraska rifle shooting ranges are encouraged to participate in hunter sight-in days this fall.
Each year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeks ranges to open to the public for one or more days so hunters can safely sight in their rifles for the November firearm deer season.
