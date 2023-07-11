Jeff Fortenberry

Jeff Fortenberry

 Kristie Boyd U.S. House Office of Photoraphy

LINCOLN, Neb. — A skeptical federal appeals court in California asked a lot of questions Tuesday about the decision to try then-U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in that state instead of Nebraska.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned in 2022 after being convicted of making false statements in Lincoln and Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles-based authorities probing illegal campaign contributions. He was sentenced to probation, a $25,000 fine and community service.

