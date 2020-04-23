City of Yankton Building Report for March 2020:
Dean Christensen, 1511 Locust St.; Commercial-new; $97,400
Paul L. Lors, 2807 Preakness Ave.; Windows; $1,500
Adam Cearley, 1300 Whiting St.; Single family home — alteration/repair; $600
Nettie Jane Halsey, 107 East 15th St.; Roofing; $23,300
Cimpls Inc., 1200 SD-50; Commercial-addition; $1,100,000
Yankton Airport, 700 East 31st; Moving
Randy E. Svendsen, 504 East 29th St.; Single family home — addition; $21,200
Linsey Peterson, 1007 Kennedy Dr.; Single family home — addition; $90,000
Lubben Properties LLC, 3100 Broadway Ave.; Commercial — alteration/repair; $9,000
Horseshoe Bend LLC, 3100 Douglas Ave.; Multi family home — new; $308,998
James A. Luttrell, 904 East 17th St.; Windows; $2,700
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 2508-2510 Dorian Dr.; Multi family home — new; $193,370
Dennis Kline, 2921 Masters Ave.; Single family home — addition; $1,200
David W. Mingo, 2007 Douglas Ave.; Single family home — accessory structure; $7,344
Larry Kjeldseth, 401 East 10th St.; Windows; $7,328
First United Methodist Church, 207 West 11th St.; Commercial — alteration/repair; $122,200
Deacon Trust, 605 Picotte St.; Roofing; $10,000
Curtis Knoll, 606 East 6th St.; Roofing; $3,300
Daniel J. Hicks Revocable Trust, 2300 Burleigh St.; Single family home — alteration/repair; $11,000
David L. Boe, 106 East 17th St.; Roofing; $5,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2808 Woodbine; Single family home — new; $193,201.60
Byron R. Abler, 508 Green St.; Roofing; $5,000
———
Total Fees: $4,979
March 2020 Total Valuation: $2,213,641.60
March 2019 Total Valuation: $898,018.40
2020 to Date Valuation: $5,619,452.10
2019 to Date Valuation: $1,505,617.60
