BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — After resigning last month, the Bloomfield school superintendent’s departure becomes official Friday with the school board determining how to select his replacement.
Superintendent Shane Alexander turned in his resignation at the Nov. 14 board meeting. He has served the district since 2013 and as superintendent since 2016. In addition, he currently serves as secondary principal for grades 7-12.
Alexander’s sudden resignation raised questions about the reason for his departure and its timing. Patrons raised the question again during a Nov. 28 special meeting, when the board approved a resignation agreement between the district and Alexander.
“There were concerns about how and why the superintendent was placed on administrative leave and the timing of this event,” the school board minutes said.
At the time, Alexander said he was pursuing other opportunities but didn’t elaborate. This week, he provided more information for the Press & Dakotan.
“I will be retiring and plan to finish my ED. D degree (a doctorate in education). I am unable to make any further comments,” he said in an email. “Thank you for positively representing the schools and education in the Yankton area over the past several years.”
The Press & Dakotan sought comment this week from school board chairman Jason Hefner, who did not respond by the deadline for this story. The newspaper sought further information on Alexander’s departure and the board’s plans for hiring an interim and permanent superintendent.
Following the Nov. 14 meeting, Hefner released a statement confirming the resignation. The statement said Alexander was leaving to pursue other opportunities but did not list specifics or whether the superintendent will remain in the area.
In his statement, Hefner thanked Alexander for his 10 years with the district. “We have accomplished a lot in 10 years. We have remodeled our entire school district without needing a bond issue,” the school board chairman said.
In addition, Alexander also guided the district through the pandemic, Hefner said. Alexander has set the Bloomfield district on a good path for the future, the statement said.
“He leaves our district in a sound financial position and with excellent student achievement scores,” Hefner said. “It is now that we will say goodbye and send good wishes to Mr. Alexander as he has decided to pursue other opportunities that have come up for him.”
Alexander’s departure apparently doesn’t involve any legal wrongdoing. Knox County Attorney John Thomas has told the Press & Dakotan that his office has neither a case nor investigation of any sort involving Alexander.
The school board minutes from the Nov. 14 regular meeting and Nov. 28 special meeting provided information on the replacement process so far. The Dec. 19 school board minutes had not been posted as of Wednesday.
At the Nov. 14 meeting, the board accepted Alexander’s resignation effective Dec. 23 and authorized the board to sign the resignation agreement with him.
At its Nov. 28 meeting, the Bloomfield school board passed a motion for the district to sign a resignation agreement with Alexander.
The Press & Dakotan requested the resignation agreement but had not received it by press time.
At the Nov. 28 special meeting, the board met with Todd Strom, an associate of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates. The nationwide firm assists with recruiting and selecting superintendents.
Strom also currently serves as superintendent of the South Sioux City, Nebraska, school district. He formerly served as a Crofton, Nebraska, school administrator and has announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.
The Bloomfield board invited Strom to the meeting to explain the superintendent search process. The board members were able to ask questions regarding the process and the cost of using his firm, according to the minutes.
Strom told the Press & Dakotan this week that he sought to provide the board with information about the HYA services.
“I was invited to the meeting to share the benefits of using a search service vs. the board doing their own superintendent search. I am an associate with HYA search firm and shared my perspective and what our firm offers,” he said.
“I did not stay for any other part of the meeting, as they entered into closed session following my presentation. I have not heard from the board since that meeting.”
Also at the Nov. 28 meeting, Justin Knight from the Perry Law Firm met with the board to discuss concerns and board issues, according to the minutes.
He explained the board’s role is to set policies, manage the superintendent and, at times, the principal, and help to set and approve the budget, Knight said. The board president is the leader of the board, and communications should go through him/her, Knight added.
The meeting included other options for selecting a superintendent, the minutes said.
The Press & Dakotan sought additional comment from Knight but had not received a response by press time.
The January meeting will include the swearing in of the newly elected board members. This will include a reorganizational meeting of the board.
The Bloomfield district website lists the terms of the two-year contract between the board and Alexander, beginning July 1, 2021, and expiring June 30, 2023.
The superintendent shall serve as superintendent of the school and grades 7-12 principal. The superintendent position shall have a full-time equivalency of 0.6 FTE, and the principal position shall have a full-time equivalency of 0.4 FTE.
The superintendent’s total combined annual salary for the 2021-2022 contract year was $132,315, while the salary for the 2022-23 contract was $136,285. The salary could be adjusted higher by mutual agreement of the superintendent and board of education.
The agreement between the Bloomfield Board of Education and the Bloomfield Administrators Association includes the following provisions for naming an acting administrator:
• A bargaining unit member appointed as an acting administrator shall serve in that capacity for a reasonable amount of time to permit the Board to exercise its selection process.
• The superintendent shall make an effort to fill the position with a permanent appointment within a six-month time frame.
• If no candidate is selected the superintendent, after discussion with the BAA, will repost the position.
Along with Alexander, the Bloomfield administrators include Jeff Messersmith, who serves as an assistant principal/AD, and Tabitha Gilsdorf, who serves as elementary principal (pre-kindergarten through sixth grade). The district enrolls 284 students in grades K-12, according to the City of Bloomfield’s website.
Prior to joining the Bloomfield staff, Alexander served with the North Platte Public Schools in western Nebraska for 10 years, according to News Channel Nebraska (NCN) and Omaha television station KETV.
While serving as the principal at Washington Elementary in North Platte, he was placed on administrative leave in January 2013 before resigning later that month, both NCN and KETV reported.
He then became the high school principal at Bloomfield that fall before becoming the Bloomfield superintendent in 2016.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.