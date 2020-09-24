PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) will hold their fifth meeting of the 2020 interim on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), will hear recommendations from the interim joint policy committees on how federal COVID-19 funds could be used in South Dakota. The committees were established by the Executive Board during its Aug. 31 meeting. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.